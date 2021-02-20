Stamford-based Americares to send shipments for Texas Cold Weather Crisis

Bottled water, life-saving medicines, PPE, and other essential relief items will be sent to help those impacted by the weather.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Shipments of bottled water, medicine, and relief supplies are being prepared by Americares to send to those impacted by the Texas Cold Weather Crisis.

Texas has been experiencing record cold temperatures and snow which have knocked out power and caused pipes to freeze and burst. As of Friday afternoon, Americares reports some 180,000 people are still without power.

In response to the crisis, Americares is preparing truckloads of relief items to be sent to partnering clinics and professional response organizations in impacted communities.

The Stamford-based health-focused relief and development organization says it has offered help to 110 partner health facilities that serve low-income patients throughout the state and is working with other relief organizations like Feeding America and the Salvation Army.

“The most urgent need right now is safe drinking water, so that is a high priority,” said Americares Director of Emergency Response Brian Scheel. “We are also getting requests for insulin for diabetic patients and PPE to protect against COVID-19. We are working closely with partner organizations to ensure families have the medicine and supplies they need to stay healthy during this very difficult time.”

The shipments will be heading for clinics in Arlington, Bandera, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Richland Hills, and Waxahachie.