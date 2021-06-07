Stamford man critically injured in pedestrian hit-and-run

The unidentified man is currently listed in critical condition in the ICU at the hospital.

STAMFORD, Conn. — A Stamford man is in critical condition after police said he was struck by a car Sunday night.

Police said the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Wilson Street bridge that crosses Interstate 95. The 45-year-old man was found in the roadway. The man was taken to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that struck the man fled the scene before officers arrived, and police said it has not been found at this time.

The unidentified man is currently listed in critical condition in the ICU at the hospital.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is attempting to identify the vehicle and driver involved and is asking anyone that may have seen the collision, or has any other information to please contact us at (203) 977-4712.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.