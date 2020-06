No occupants or fire personnel were injured

Woodbine Road explosion 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford Fire Department responded to a call of an explosion and partial collapse of a home on Woodbine Road just before 7:30 this morning.

Crews from Stamford Fire Department, Turn of River Fire Department, and Long Ridge Fire Department responded to the scene.

There are no injuries to any occupants or fire personnel.