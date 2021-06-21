x
Police searching for suspects, vehicle involved in Stamford hit-and-run

Police say the car is a dark-colored, 4-door sedan, possibly an Acura TL with a sunroof and unknown CT plates. It appears to have damage to the front end and hood.
Credit: Stamford Police Department
Investigators identified a dark-colored, four-door sedan as the possible suspect vehicle

STAMFORD, Conn. —

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect or suspects responsible for a hit-and-run earlier this month left the victim with serious injuries

On June 6, Stamford PD responded to the area of Wilson Street near Grenhart Road, for a report of a person possibly struck by a motor vehicle. 

The pedestrian, a 45-year-old Stanford resident, was transported to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.  

Officials say the victim is still being treated at Stamford Hospital ICU in critical, but stable condition. 

Investigators found evidence at the scene that suggests the pedestrian was struck, but that vehicle fled the scene before authorities arrived.

No witnesses on scene could provide further information, police said. 

The department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad used neighborhood surveillance cameras and City of Stamford traffic cameras to identify a possible suspect vehicle. 

Credit: Stamford Police Department
The suspect vehicle from footage gathered by the Stamford Police Department.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan, possibly an Acura TL with a sunroof with unknown CT plates.

It appears to have damage to the front end and hood. 

According to the footage, the car was occupied by at least three people, and the driver appears to be a white male. 

The investigation is ongoing, and the Stamford Police and C.A.R.S ask that anyone that may have information on this vehicle to contact them at (203) 977-4712. 

