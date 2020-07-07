Driver of Maserati that crashed thru several Stamford front yards, hit a tree and burst into flames has died

Two others in car seriously injured

STAMFORD, Conn. — Police said the man who was driving a Maserati last month that crashed through several yards, struck a tree and burst into flame has died.

Officials said on June 22, they were called to the scene of a crash in the area \Westhill Rd. and Westover Rd. They said a 2016 Maserati being operated by Diego Ubillus, 22 of Stamford, was traveling west on Westhill Rd. approaching Westover Rd. at a very high rate of speed. The car crossed over to the wrong side of the road and was traveling west in the eastbound lane, then left the road, and traveled along the curb line through portions of several front yards and struck several mailboxes.

"After traveling up the side of the road for approximately 300 feet, the Maserati struck a tree, then burst into flames as it came to rest in the middle of Westhill Rd. just east of Westover Rd.," said police in a release.

Ubillus suffered extensive burns, and as a result, was transported to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Unit after his initial treatment at Stamford Hospital where he died on Monday.

Police said there were two passengers in the car, Isaac Lowell, 22 and Randy Polonia, 23, both of Stamford, who suffered various degrees of burns and other injuries. They are presently recovering from their injuries.