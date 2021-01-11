Stamford voters to choose between lawmaker and ex-MLB pro

Tuesday's battle is between Democratic state Rep. Caroline Simmons and independent candidate Bobby Valentine, a former Republican and baseball manager.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Voters in Stamford are choosing if their next mayor will be a sitting state legislator or a former Major League Baseball manager.

Stamford is the state's fastest-growing city, and it's seen a major influx of newcomers during the pandemic.

It's one of the highest-profile races in this year’s municipal elections.

Like last year, voters can use the pandemic as an excuse to vote absentee. Ballots can be deposited in drop boxes across the city.

All polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you can still vote. Voters can find out if they are registered to vote and locate their polling place at the Secretary of State's website.

When results are tabulated, you can find them here.

