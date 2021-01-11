x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Stamford voters to choose between lawmaker and ex-MLB pro

Tuesday's battle is between Democratic state Rep. Caroline Simmons and independent candidate Bobby Valentine, a former Republican and baseball manager.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Voters in Stamford are choosing if their next mayor will be a sitting state legislator or a former Major League Baseball manager. 

Stamford is the state's fastest-growing city, and it's seen a major influx of newcomers during the pandemic. 

Tuesday's battle is between Democratic state Rep. Caroline Simmons and independent candidate Bobby Valentine, a former Republican.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

RELATED: Connecticut Election Day: What you need to know

It's one of the highest-profile races in this year’s municipal elections. 

Like last year, voters can use the pandemic as an excuse to vote absentee. Ballots can be deposited in drop boxes across the city.

All polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you can still vote. Voters can find out if they are registered to vote and locate their polling place at the Secretary of State's website

When results are tabulated, you can find them here.  

RELATED: CT's local elections take center state amid charged national political atmosphere

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

In Other News

61 Segundos de Noticias: November 2