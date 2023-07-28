Community asks for answers after local pastor fatally struck by Stamford PD SUV

The Rev. Tommie Jackson’s loved ones said Friday they are searching for clarity.

STAMFORD, Conn. — The Stamford community is mourning the death of a beloved pastor who was struck and killed by a police officer responding to a scene on Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police and the Stamford Police Department addressed the crash for the first time on Friday, saying every resource will be used to find out exactly what happened.

“He was a beacon of light in this culturally diverse community for the past 25 years,” Stamford police Assistant Chief Silas Redd said.

Jackson was checking the mail at his home on Wire Mill Road when he was struck by Stamford police Officer Zachary Lockwood. He was responding to an unrelated call nearby when the incident happened.

“Officer Lockwood attempted life-saving measures on Jackson while waiting for paramedics to arrive,” State Police Lt. Katherine Cummings said. “Jackson was then taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead from his injuries.”

Now two families are feeling the heartbreak of how quickly things can change.

“Our community is shaken,” Stamford police Chief Timothy Shaw said. “Jackson’s family and Officer Lockwood’s family and the community is hurting as a whole.”

Lockwood is currently on paid leave, which is standard procedure.

As the investigation continues, Jackson’s loved ones said they are feeling a mix of confusion and grief.

“And today he’s not with us, it’s sad he’s not with us, an untimely death, but I believe God has made room for him,” a church member said.

Others said they are still in shock, but there are no harsh feelings towards the officer.

“We weren’t there, the only ones who know what happened are them and God, so we will see how it plays out but there’s no anger,” another church member said.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing him for 27 years, so we are deeply saddened,” Deacon David Beacon said.

A vigil is being held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Government Center on Washington St. for anyone who is interested in paying their respects.

The investigation is ongoing. State police said they are handling the case from here on and will provide updates as they can.

