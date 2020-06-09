Stamford police issue silver alert for missing 81-year-old woman

She was last seen Saturday

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old woman.

Police said Mary Gunn was last seen on Saturday. She is 5'6" tall, weighs 200 lbs. She is Black and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police did not have a description of what she was last seen wearing.

If you have any information about Mary's whereabouts, please call Stamford police at 203-977-4921.

Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to be in danger.