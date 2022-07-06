Stamford Fire Department rescues woman trapped under CTtransit bus

The woman was struck by the bus near the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped under a CTtransit bus on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was struck by the tandem-style bus near Broad and Atlantic streets. She then became pinned under the front axle, officials said.

Fire crews arrived less than two minutes after the call to respond, according to fire officials. They had to stabilize the bus and lift it with high-pressure airbags. They were able to rescue the woman in under 10 minutes, officials said.

Short video of firefighters stabilizing & lifting a CT Transit bus after a pedestrian was struck & pinned under the front axle. Firefighters arrived in less than 2 minutes & extricated the pedestrian in less than 10 minutes. The injured pedestrian was conscious, alert & transported to Stamford Hospital for evaluation. Posted by Stamford Fire Department on Tuesday, July 5, 2022

“This was a valiant and flawless effort by Stamford Firefighters that demonstrates their exceptional talents and the department's capabilities. Given the size and weight of this bus, we are very grateful that her injuries were not more serious,” said Stamford Deputy Fire Chief Matt Palmer, Incident Commander.

The woman was injured, but conscious and alert. She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Stamford police are investigating what led up to the incident.

