Protesters moved out of Stamford park after nearly a week

STAMFORD, Conn. — Protesters camped out in Stamford's Latham Park for nearly a week have been moved out by police.

This protest originally started in response to a man who died in Stamford police custody back in 2019.

In October, 23-year-old Steven Barrier died in police custody. Police said Barrier's mother had called 911 saying he was hitting her with a broomstick.

Police were eventually able to catch up to him and take him into custody. Bodycam video showed multiple officers carrying him to one of the cruisers. During the ride, he asked an officer if the air conditioning could be turned on and when they arrived at the police department they found he was unconscious.

Barrier was taken into a holding area for medical assistance. He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The state's attorney determined there was no evidence of use of force, and based off the autopsy, said he died of natural causes.

Protesters Latham Park have a list of demands including 50 percent decrease in police funding.

The mayor's office says they have met with protesters several times, and says that while protesters have a first amendment right to protest, the city is receiving complaints from others who want to use the park.

Police were seen Friday morning moving the protesters out of the park.