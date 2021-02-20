x
Stamford woman arrested in connection to June crash

Police said 36-year-old Karen Chavez-Euceda had crashed in Cummings Park and left the scene on June 13th.
STAMFORD, Conn. — A Stamford woman is facing charges following a crash back in June. 

Police said around 10:30 p.m. on June 13, they were called to Cummings Park on a crash report. A Nissan Altima reportedly had been inside the park, speeding, when it crashed into a stone wall.

When officers had arrived, they did not find a driver or anyone else inside the car. 

A short time later, police said they were called to a home due to a woman who had reportedly been injured in a crash. 

During an investigation, police determined that the woman was the car driver that had crashed inside the park, identified as 36-year-old Karen Chavez-Euceda. According to police, she was taken to Stamford Hospital due to her being eight months pregnant, injuries due to the crash, and being intoxicated. 

Investigators had learned a few days later it was learned the unborn baby had died in the crash.

According to police, Chavez-Euceda's blood alcohol on the night she was brought to the hospital was more than three times the legal limit. 

Police said Chavez-Euceda initially denied being the driver of the car and said it was a different person. Still, the investigation revealed she was the only occupant and the driver at the time of the crash.

Chavez-Euceda was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, evading responsibility, interfering with police, and failure to maintain lane. She was released after posting a $5,000.

