Stamford woman dies in Greenwich crash

GREENWICH, Conn. — A woman died in a four-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
Josephine Sciarrino, 45, of Stamford, was driving on I-95 North Greenwich at 9:50 p.m. when she collided with another vehicle.
Police said that Sciarrino's car pushed another car into a tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder of the highway just past Exit 2.
Sciarrino’s vehicle then crashed into another vehicle before spinning off the road into a light pole on the right side of the highway.
Sciarrino was pronounced dead at the scene and one other driver was taken to Stamford Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
All vehicles were towed from the scene.
The accident is under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Jeffrey Pretel at Troop G in Bridgeport or by email at Jeffrey.Pretel@CT.gov
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.