Stamford woman dies in Greenwich crash

The crash happened near Exit 2 on I-95

GREENWICH, Conn. — A woman died in a four-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

Josephine Sciarrino, 45, of Stamford, was driving on I-95 North Greenwich at 9:50 p.m. when she collided with another vehicle.

Police said that Sciarrino's car pushed another car into a tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder of the highway just past Exit 2.

Sciarrino’s vehicle then crashed into another vehicle before spinning off the road into a light pole on the right side of the highway.

Sciarrino was pronounced dead at the scene and one other driver was taken to Stamford Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

All vehicles were towed from the scene.

The accident is under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Jeffrey Pretel at Troop G in Bridgeport or by email at Jeffrey.Pretel@CT.gov

