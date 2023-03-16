'A sign of spring': Newly improved Stanley Golf Course opens for season in New Britain

After missing the snow that covered other parts of the state earlier this week, they made the last-minute decision to officially open their doors for the season.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stanley Golf Course opened for the season in New Britain on Thursday and with that comes some new high-tech features for people of all ages.

Officials at the golf course were watching the forecast with a sharp eye.

After missing the snow that covered other parts of the state earlier this week, they made the last-minute decision to officially open their doors for the season.

"It's a sign of spring, it’s time for everyone to forget snow," said Erik Barbieri, Director of New Britain Parks and Recreation.

The newly improved driving range is also open for business.

"We’ve had people calling like crazy, 'when are you going to open, when are you going to open' so we’re ready to go," said Barbieri.

Mayor Erin Stewart took the first swing of the new year at the high-tech driving range.

With the Top Tracer Range Technology, the area is newly constructed to form a lounge, ideal for people looking for a Top Golf experience.

"People are looking at golf differently now maybe they’re not playing nine holes or 18 holes maybe they just want to come and just get a virtual experience," said Stewart.

On opening day the course was already flooded with people, a sign business may be taking off in full swing.

"I think it’s going to be a really busy place, I think it’s going to be an exciting place to be," said Barbieri.

Although it was a little chilly outside, golfers still came out to play a few rounds.

With the course officially open, the city is hoping to see the business at Stanley Golf Course continue to grow.

