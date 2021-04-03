State announces action against robocalls

AG Tong holding press conference

HARTFORD, Conn. — In a press conference in Hartford Wednesday, Attorney General William Tong will announce a major robocall enforcement action.

Tong joined the Federal Trade Commission and 46 agencies from 38 states and the District of Columbia, to stopped a massive telefunding operation that bombarded 67 million consumers with 1.3 billion deceptive fundraising calls—most of them illegal robocalls. The defendants deceptively collected more than $110 million falsely claiming to support veterans, children, firefighters and other causes.

Associated Community Services and related defendants have agreed to settle charges by the FTC and state agencies that they duped generous Americans into donating to charities that failed to provide the services they promised. The complaint names ACS and its sister companies Central Processing Services and Community Services Appeal; their owners, Dick Cole, Bill Burland, Barbara Cole, and Amy Burland; and ACS senior managers Nikole Gilstorf, Tony Lia, John Lucidi, and Scot Stepek. In addition, the complaint names two fundraising companies allegedly operated by Gilstorf and Lia as spin-offs of ACS: Directele and The Dale Corporation.

Tong announced, "Between January 2016 and August 31, 2019, ACS made over 34 million calls to Connecticut numbers alone—in some cases bombarding families with multiple calls per hour."

“These fake fundraisers bombarded millions of consumers with well over a billion deceptive robocalls—swindling generous families and robbing legitimate charities of support. Our enforcement action holds senior leadership personally accountable for this egregious fraud, and directs penalties collected into a fund for real non-profits to provide the services ACS and their related entities falsely promised,” said Attorney General Tong. “Robocalls are more than just a nuisance, they are a real consumer protection and public safety threat. We are continuing to work closely with our partners in the telecom industry to develop and deploy technology to track and trace these calls and to bring scammers to justice.”

