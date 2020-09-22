State audit finds some DESPP employees work 15 hrs a day, and up to 84 days without a day off

The audit found DESPP did not do inspections on $20 million worth of capital assets.

HARTFORD, Conn — In an audit of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection for the fiscal years 2018 and 2019, state auditors made a dozen recommendations including that officials should better track overtime and increase control on equipment, and state operated stores.

In the report, the DESPP said the department is comprised of six divisions: the Commission on Fire Prevention and Control, the Connecticut State Police, the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the Police Officer Standards and Training Council, the Division of Scientific Services, and the Division of Statewide Emergency Telecommunications.

Auditors found after auditing the records of 80 sworn personnel that more than half earned overtime equaling 100% to 244% of their base salary. Among them they found some of those employees earned 15 hours or more in a single day, or worked 10 to 84 days without a day off.

DESPP responded to the finding in part: "DESPP has undertaken efforts to increase staffing levels to attempt to meet scheduling requirements without incurring unnecessary overtime costs. However, this endeavor is subject to legislative approval, adequate funding, the number of qualified applicants applying, and ultimately the successful completion of a selections/background process followed by rigorous and lengthy training."

In the budget year 2019, salary and benefits for DESPP accounted for 81% percent of its budget. Total expenditures for DESPP for the following fiscal years are:

2017 - $ 176,512,861

2018 - $ 173,548,206 (2018 included savings from IT costs)

2019 - $ 178,824,972

Total revenues for the following fiscal years are:

2017 $66,484,818

2018 $ 57,239,500

2019 $ 68,273,376

The audit disclosed "numerous instances in which capital equipment items that DESPP could not locate, did not tag with a state identification number, incorrectly recorded in Core-CT, or incorrectly reported on its CO-59 form. We also found that DESPP did not complete annual physical inspections of its entire inventory." Capital equipment is generally considered anything that cost over $5,000 and will be owned for more than a year.

The audit found, "240 capital equipment items, with a total cost of $20,199,916, did not have a physical inspection date listed, and we could not determine when or if DESPP performed an inspection."

Officials also noted, "DESPP physically inspected 5,684 (42%), totaling $47,189,721, during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. Another 7,507 items, totaling $144,428,594, were physically inspected between fiscal years 2018 and 2011. DESPP inspected the bulk of those items, 7,416 with a total cost of $144,060,212 in fiscal year 2018."

The DESPP responsed in part: “The agency agrees with this recommendation and is working to rectify identified issues, however full compliance may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. FY 20 Physical inventory commenced in the Fall of 2019 to ensure all assets would be accounted for, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic may not be completed.

Auditors said, "Our review of the Connecticut Fire Academy bookstore’s accounting system disclosed a variance between the amounts of revenue and expenditures recorded in its system and the amounts recorded in Core-CT. Total bookstore revenues in Core-CT were $104,512 less than what was recorded in the bookstore’s accounting records during the audited period and expenditures were $63,184 greater."