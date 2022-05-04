State board to recommend more oversight of West Haven's finances

A forensic audit determined that nearly $900,000 of the city's $1.15 million of Cares Act funding should be refunded

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST HAVEN, Conn — The City of West Haven's finances will soon likely be under even tighter supervision by a state board than ever due to their alleged gross mismanagement of roughly $1 million of COVID funding.

Last Friday, CohnReznick released results of their forensic audit into West Haven's finances and the mayor issued a prepared statement. But Tuesday, she spoke during a Zoom meeting held by the Municipal Accountability Review Board (MARB), which has overseen some of the city's finances for several years.

The forensic audit determined that nearly $900,000 of the cities $1.15 million of Cares Act funding should be refunded for either being an ineligible expense or lacking sufficient documentation. The audit was ordered after the arrest of former West Haven Democratic State Representative Michael DiMassa in connection with the alleged theft of over $600,000 of that federal pandemic relief money.

"They had numerous opportunities to submit and to present any type of information that they had to justify some of these expenditures," said Stephen Falcigno, a MARB Board Member.

Mayor Nancy Rossi (D-West Haven) says she takes this report and the fact that people have been arrested for their actions very seriously.

"We've been working on it very diligently since honestly since I discovered the theft back on September 27," said Rossi. "I mean it was a pretty shocking time to figure this out."

The day after the forensic audit results were released, a city councilman walked his district to see what his constituents had to say.

"Some of them felt that she should not be there in offices," said City Councilman Victor Borras (D-West Haven). "Some of them felt that it was just embarrassment."

During their next meeting, a week from Thursday, April 14, if MARB does recommend going to Tier 4 status, meaning much more control over West Haven's finances, there still must be a 30 day open comment period for the public. Then it would go to the governor for the final decision.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.