State keeps 3 swimming areas closed due to potential for contamination

However, Chatfield Hollow and Wharton Brook have reopened

HARTFORD, Conn. — Three beaches are remained closed Thursday as the water is being retested for potential contamination. The results will be released later this week.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Day Pond, Lake Waramaug and Gay City remained closed for testing. Mashamoquet Brook State Park was closed for maintenance.

Chatfield Hollow, and Wharton Brook have reopened.

The parks are being rested Thursday with results expected on Friday.

Water samples collected weekly by DEEP staff are analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.

Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of water bodies.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas. Once testing is cleared, beaches will reopen.

