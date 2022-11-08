State comptroller launches 'Premium Pay' program for Connecticut essential workers

Frontline workers could each get up to $1,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many people have never stopped working during the pandemic and the Connecticut Office of the State Comptroller is now saying "thank you" to those essential workers.

They've set aside $30 million for the Premium Pay program. Frontline workers could each get up to $1,000. It's for private sector employees only, not federal, state, or municipal workers.

There are specific requirements people need to meet in order to apply:

Employed as an essential worker in CT from Mar. 10, 2020, and May 7, 2022 "Essential Workers" are defined under the following CDC guidelines: Anyone who was in the 1A and 1B category set by the CDC for the initial vaccine rollout. Here is a list of the jobs that make the cut.

Not able to work from home

Not employed by a federal, state or municipal government agency

Earned $149,999 or less

The applications are available for the public right now, but the deadline isn't until Oct. 1. The comptroller stresses the money will not be given on a first-come, first serve basis.

"We want to make sure that everyone is getting the same treatment and payments are going out and adjusted as needed," said Natalie Braswell with the CT Office of the State Comptroller.

They have a total of $30 million to dish out and it will be distributed in the following manner:

$1,000 for those who make less than $100,000 per year

$500 for part-time workers

Less money for those who make more than $100,000 per year. The cap is at $150,000, those people will get less than a grand.

This all came to fruition in a soft launch last week and already 30,000 people have shown interest.

Braswell said those who are selected should see their checks come in the mail within 60 days of that Oct. 1 deadline.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.