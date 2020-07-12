State DOT starting to replace signs on Rt. 9, 17, 82

To conform with new Federal standards many exit numbers will change too

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Contractors hired by the State Department of Transportation started Monday to replace the signs on Routes 9, 17, 82. As part of the project, the exits will be assigned new numbers.

A release from the DOT said, "The new signs and sign supports will be installed in accordance with the latest federal and state standards and guidelines. The types of signs that will be replaced include, but are not limited to, large overhead and side mounted Guide signs and smaller signs such as Mile Markers, Exit Gore signs, Speed Limit signs, Merge signs, and Route Confirmation signs."

According to the state, many signs need to be replaced due to age, lack of reflectivity or damage. Some may not comply with federal guidelines. Officials said, "Excluded from this project are signs that have been recently replaced or are scheduled to be replaced by other various construction projects."

New federal standards require the exit numbers to be based on mileage instead of the current system of numbering them sequentially.

"An “Old Exit” number will be posted adjacent to the signs for a minimum of two years while drivers become familiar with the new numbers."

The contract was awarded to Ducci Electrical Contractors Inc. of Farmington, Connecticut at a cost of $5,638,000.00 on October 19, 2020, and is scheduled to be completed in March 2022.

Officials said, "Traffic may experience delays Monday through Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. to 5:00 A.M. Also, delays may be experienced on Saturdays and Sundays. Motorists are urged to obey the posted speed limit and to use caution when driving through all construction work zones."