State emissions testing program expected to resume next week

Malware attack kept the company that runs the data collection offline since the end of March.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — After a month offline, the state vehicle emissions testing program is expected to be up and running by April 30.

The state's emissions testing program has been offline since March 30 due to a malware attack on the out-of-state company that runs the data management part of the program.

Applus suffered a malware attack that forced them to shut down its services not only to Connecticut but six other states. When the attack was detected, Applus shut down the entire system.

Last week, Dale Carney, manager at Tires International in Manchester, said his shop felt the impact. He said about 50 people a day would normally come in for emissions testing.

Carney said according to what he's been told, the software must be reinstalled on-site at each testing station. The DMV must also give final approval to the update before testing can resume.

State residents who have emissions tests due will be granted an extension. If the car owner was entitled to a free retest within the period the system is down, they also will get an extension.

Car owners bringing their vehicles in from out of state can still have their VIN verified, and will have to comply with emissions standards when the system is back up and running.

Other states rely on Applus to run other testing on resident's cars.

Under normal testing, customers would take their cars and trucks in, and a technician would test the tailpipe emissions and the gas cap. The data from the car would be entered into the database and a report would be produced on the car's status.

Carney said he's getting daily updates on the system status.

The state's contract with Applus was set to finish at the end of April and a new vendor was to take over, but that switch is now delayed until November according to Carney.

According to the state, "If the last day for your vehicle's free retest occurs during the systems outage, your vehicle will still be eligible for the retest. Once the system is fully operational, instructions will be provided to all Test Centers. You may also call us at 1.888.828.8399, and we will assist you through the process.

"Applus is working with the DMV to ensure vehicles due for a vehicle emissions test during the outage are not assessed a late fee."

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.