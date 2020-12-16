CT gets an early start on storm prep

Hardware and grocery stores around the state get ready.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The crew at Katz Hardware was up before the sun prepping for the storm. “The good news at Katz, finally a white Christmas, we are so so happy to have a white Christmas,” says Katz’s Bob Krieger.

The Glastonbury store is stocked with all the essentials for huge amounts of snow. “Storms are always great for us, it brings everybody in for all the products they need, Shovels, scrapers, salt, you name it.”

Krieger and his team try as much as they can to sell local products. The rock salt and candles come from nearby Connecticut businesses allowing others to share in the storm spending.

Whether you are in Wethersfield, West Hartford, or Glastonbury, try to support your local businesses because they say it, the dollars do stay in the town,” he says.

The staff at Stew Leonard’s in Newington is ready too. The store is packed with mentor essentials I’m on groceries and premade meals. “It’s where our Keith McGilvery met Fox 61 fans Louis and Candy Smith from Rocky Hill.

“I have already done my grocery shopping early in the morning and I am going to do some baking tomorrow and decorating, so I had to come to Stew’s,” says Candy.

Lous is staying put too after a career tackling snow with the Connecticut Department of Transportation.