State GOP lawmakers voice opposition to extension of Lamont's emergency powers

The powers have allowed him to make 91 executive orders over the course of the year during the pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont’s emergency executive powers are set to expire in a few weeks, but lawmakers are currently looking into extending them. However, some are saying "not so fast".

This morning, State GOP lawmakers will be holding a press conference, voicing their opposition in extending Gov. Lamont's emergency powers which have been in effect for a little over a year as the pandemic continues. The press conference is expected to start at 9:30 a.m.

The powers have allowed him to make 91 executive orders over the course of the year including capacity limits for gatherings, mask mandates, and other actions aimed at helping keep Connecticut's positivity rate low.

The powers are set to expire by April 20th, but the state legislature is already looking at extending them.

However, state GOP lawmakers say they believe Gov. Lamont has been given too much power and some of it should be left up to the state legislature.



The State House of Representatives is set to vote on Thursday to extend these powers for another month, presumably into about mid-May.

