State grant announced to bring abandoned properties to come back to life

Ansonia: $1,000,000 to assess, demolish and remediate a portion of the former Farrel Foundry and Machine Co. site on 35 North Main Street to create manufacturing and light industrial space that is crucial to downtown development.

Bristol: $2,000,000 to the New Colony Development Corporation for abatement and remediation activities to convert the former J. H. Sessions & Son Co. complex located at 273 and 296 Riverside Avenue into 91 apartments.

Hartford/Windsor: $1,220,000 to Riverfront Recapture, Inc. for cleanup and capping activities in the Windsor Meadows State Park (73 Meadow Road, Windsor) and multiple contiguous parcels located around 228 Leibert Road in Hartford. This will help in the creation of a 9-acre cove to support a new paddle sport and outdoors park as well as land for mixed-use housing, office space and/or retail in subsequent phases.

Hebron: $245,520 for remediation activities to allow for the renovation of the former Amston Silver Company building, located at 459 Church Street. The site will be home to a restaurant, craft brewery and other commercial enterprises.

New Haven: $646,500 to remediate and cleanup a portion of the historic Bigelow buildings at 198 River Street, which will be renovated and marketed for lease as office and light industrial use.

New London: $1,999,998 for the abatement and remediation of the former Edward Bloom Silk Mill located at 90 and 100 Garfield Avenue for the creation of 90 units of affordable housing.

Norwich: $795,000 to the Norwich Community Development Corporation to remediate and renovate the former Ponemah Mills Textile Complex located at 555 and 575 Norwich Avenue which will become a mixed-use residential project including 141 units and 6,000 sq.ft. of restaurant/business space.

Plainville: $1,170,000 for repurposing the former White Oak Corporation site at 1 & 63 West Main Street into a mixed-use development consisting of medical office space, industrial condominiums, a community building, retail, housing and parking.

Rocky Hill: $837,830 to complete environmental assessment and remediate 15 – 17 acres of prime agricultural farmland located at 374 New Britain Avenue to be reused for agricultural educational activities, community farming and passive recreation.

Stonington: $753,889 for remediation and abatement of the property at 123 Greenmanville Avenue, formerly occupied by the Rossie Velvet Mill for redevelopment into the Mystic River Boathouse Park.

Vernon: $2,000,000 for abatement and remediation of the former Daniel’s Mill at 98 East Main Street that will be redeveloped along with the Amerbelle and Anacoil mills (the Rockville Mill complex) as a gateway to Downtown Vernon. This mixed-use project consists of 110,000 sq. ft. of residential units and 20,000 sq. ft. of commercial, brewpub/restaurant and event space.

Waterbury: $2,000,000 for remaining demolition and remediation of the former Anaconda American Brass/EWR Complex located at 130 Freight and 000 West Main Street for a potential mixed-use development including residential, commercial and/or manufacturing opportunities.

Waterbury: $2,000,000 for remaining demolition and remediation of the “Anamet” site located at 698 South Main Street for potential warehousing and/or manufacturing opportunities.