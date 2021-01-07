State launches website to answer questions on new cannabis law

Some aspects of the law take effect now, but others will take years to happen

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state has launched a new website to provide updated information on the statute signed into law that legalizes recreational marijuana.

The website can be accessed by visiting ct.gov/cannabis

Aspects of the law that permitted adults to possess and consume cannabis went into effect on July 1. Some provisions will not go into effect for another one to two years, such as retail sales, expected to begin toward the end of 2022. Before those sales can happen, strict licensing and social equity requirement will need to be in place. Gov. Ned Lamont said the website is intended as a resource to provide Connecticut residents with the most up-to-date information about this ongoing process.

Governor Lamont said, “Now begins the important work of standing up a fair, well-regulated marketplace for businesses and consumers that prioritizes public health, safety, and social equity. We know the public will have a lot of questions about this process in the coming months, and this website will be an important resource for people who have questions about the new law or who might be interested in starting a new business in this market.”

Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said, “This new website will be an important resource for consumers and interested business owners. We will continue to provide information about the licensing and application process as it becomes available, and we are committed to a clear and transparent process.”

Residents can find updated information on the Social Equity Council, the availability of license applications for businesses, information on public health and safety, and answers to frequently asked questions about the new law.

