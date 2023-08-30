State firefighters with cancer can receive improved access to compensation benefits thanks to newly signed law

The compensation benefits will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2023.

HARTFORD, Conn — A new state law was announced by Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday that makes it easier for firefighters who develop cancer to receive workers’ compensation.

The compensation benefits will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2023.

Approved as part of the recently enacted state budget bill, this law creates a presumption during the review process of a workers’ compensation claim that a firefighter’s cancer diagnosis is a result of their hazardous jobs unless proven otherwise.

Creating this presumption will make it more difficult for firefighters to have these claims denied. It applies to any uniformed member of a paid municipal, state, or volunteer fire department, as well as local fire marshals, deputy fire marshals, fire investigators, fire inspectors, and other classes of inspectors and investigators.

“Firefighting is an incredibly dangerous occupation, and those who enter this field do so out of a selfless devotion to protecting their communities,” Governor Lamont said in a statement. “Every time a firefighter goes into a fire, they are getting exposed to carcinogens and dangerous chemicals at a high rate. This new law will let firefighters and their families know that we support them and we want them to have access to the benefits they need just as they would receive for any other occupational injury or illness.”

In order to qualify, a firefighter must have been diagnosed with any condition of cancer affecting the brain or the skeletal, digestive, endocrine, respiratory, lymphatic, reproductive, urinary, or hematological systems.

They must have had a physical examination after entering the service that failed to reveal any evidence of or a propensity for cancer.

They must not have used cigarettes during the 15 years before the diagnosis.

Additionally, they must have been on the job for at least five years and submitted to annual medical health screenings as recommended by their medical provider.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.