State lawmakers to hold virtual hearing on police reforms

Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut lawmakers have scheduled a “virtual listening session” on Friday so the public can learn more about a new police accountability bill.

 The wide-ranging bipartisan legislation, proposed in the wake of various police-involved deaths across the U.S., is expected to be taken up for a vote in a special session later this month. 

The General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee’s session will begin at 10 a.m. It will be available live or on-demand on Connecticut Network TV or on www.CT-N.com.

 A traditional, in-person public hearing is not being held because of the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the public can register online to testify. The deadline is Thursday.