State lawmakers to hold virtual hearing on police reforms

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut lawmakers have scheduled a “virtual listening session” on Friday so the public can learn more about a new police accountability bill.

The wide-ranging bipartisan legislation, proposed in the wake of various police-involved deaths across the U.S., is expected to be taken up for a vote in a special session later this month.

The General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee’s session will begin at 10 a.m. It will be available live or on-demand on Connecticut Network TV or on www.CT-N.com.