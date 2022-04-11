'Our laws are constitutional': Connecticut leaders ready to fight challenge to end state assault weapons ban

Republicans say the issue is a pre-election distraction from the economy and high energy prices.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The National Association for Gun Rights filed an injunction Friday to Connecticut’s assault weapons ban, which means they want an immediate repeal. The governor and Attorney General say they are ready to fight.

Democrats are calling it a significant and immediate threat to the safety of Connecticut residents. Republicans are calling it a fear-mongering political stunt just days before an election.

“Nothing is more unwelcome and offensive than radical extremists coming from outside Connecticut using our courts to try to attack Connecticut's gun laws,” remarked Attorney General William Tong.

The National Association for Gun Rights lawsuit and its counterpart lawsuit filed on behalf of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League both claim Connecticut’s assault weapons ban is unconstitutional.

“I am very confident that our laws are constitutional and defensible,” replied Tong.

Friday’s injunction comes just days after Gov. Ned Lamont floated at the gubernatorial debate his interest in making Connecticut’s gun laws, which are already some of the strictest in the country, more strict.

“Something that I would like to look at,” said Lamont.

He expressed interest in a ban on assault weapons that have been grandfathered in since 2013.

“I don’t think you are serious about crime unless you get those illegal guns off the street,” Lamont said.

But while it’s true that about 82,000 assault weapons are already owned in Connecticut, those weapons are legally owned. Something the governor called a loophole. Many of them are possessed by retired and active-duty military and police.

Republicans accuse Democrats of trying to distract from the economy and energy prices.

“I think the governor is really just looking for a sound bite as opposed to putting forth thoughtful legislation that’s workable,” said State Rep. Vin Candelora, the House minority leader.

Lamont didn’t provide any specifics on what a retroactive ban on grandfathered assault weapons would look like or how they might be seized.

“Government is generally not allowed to take people's property without just compensation,” added Candelora.

But Lamont did say he was taking a cue from outside America.

“I look over in places like Britain where they have even stricter laws and even lower levels of violence. I’d like to do more.”

In a statement, the National Association for Gun Rights said, “The day of reckoning for the State of Connecticut has come, and it's time for them to answer to the Second Amendment for trampling the gun rights of their law-abiding citizens. Our motion for preliminary injunction is simply saying that when rights are at stake, we cannot waste another day in allowing unconstitutional gun control to stand.”

