State medical examiner reveals causes of deaths for Westport mother and daughter

Police say both people lived at a home on Lyndale Park. Officers responded to the home on Thursday to find both people dead inside.

WESTPORT, Conn. — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) confirmed the causes of death for a Westport mother and her seven-year-old daughter.

Tracy Do, 46, of Westport, died by suicide, according to the OCME, as a result of sharp injuries to the torso and extremities. Her daughter, Layla Malon, died by drowning and is classified as a homicide victim.

Just before 4 pm Thursday afternoon, Lyndale Park, a private road near the Merritt Parkway, became very public. Tracy Do's other daughter, a 13-year-old, came home and discovered her mother's lifeless body in the foyer.

"At that point, the officers checked the interior to the house to see if there was anyone else inside and unfortunately that’s when they found the body of the seven-year-old child," said Lt. David Wolf of the Westport Police Department.

Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas stated that “This is a horrible tragedy, and the police department is keeping the family as well as the community that was so deeply affected by this in our thoughts and prayers.”

"We spent a great deal of time processing the scene along with the state police major crimes and we’re going to be continuing doing that throughout the day," said Wolf on Friday afternoon.

One Westport woman, who walked along a very busy Weston Road to place a bouquet of flowers and a card in front of the home where the tragedy took place, doesn’t know the family, but still felt the urge to pay her respects.

"I’ve been working in childcare here for about five years at the Y so I have kids that I know of the same age," said Emily Greenberg. "It’s just, you know, it’s close to home."

A man who lives directly across the street, who is a local attorney, was stunned by the news.

"I know that they were selling lemonade a week ago and my friend bought lemonade there," Mark Kratter said. "They have extremely beautiful Christmas decorations. You think it’s a real happy family and there wouldn’t be something like this happening there."

According to court documents, Tracy Do and the children's father, Eric Malon, had been involved in a legal battle. She wanted custody of the kids and child support, while Malon was attempting to evict her and their girls from the home.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.