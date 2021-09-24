State officials suspend liquor license at Terminal 110 in New Haven

The suspension of the club's liquor permit comes after recent gun violence at the location, which led to a recommendation from New Haven police.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on September 14.*

State officials announced Friday that a popular restaurant and nightclub in the Elm City has had its liquor license suspended.

This comes after recent gun violence at Terminal 110 led to a recommendation from New Haven police to suspend the venue's liquor license.

A large fight and shooting took place at Terminal 110 during the early morning hours on Thursday, leaving at least one person injured, officials said.

Another shooting incident was reported at the location back on September 5. A total of 27 assorted spent bullet casings, one live bullet, and two bullet fragments were found around the parking lot, according to the state's Department of Consumer Protection.

Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull issued the following statement after the suspension of the liquor permit.

“I am appreciative that the New Haven Police Department brought this matter to my attention and believe that this immediate suspension is justified and necessary to address this very serious situation. The occurrence of two shootings at this venue in a matter of weeks is a huge threat to public safety and highlights the need for better control of the premise by our permittees. People should feel safe entering any facility that holds one of our licenses.”

Officials said Terminal 110 cannot serve alcohol until further notice.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.