'Feel different, drive different' | Conn. officials warn against driving under the influence

The DOT recommends people stay safe by planning a sober ride home, taking public transportation, or using a rideshare service.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Tuesday marks the first day of recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut. While you get ready to sit back and relax, take a moment to think of alternatives and repercussions to driving under the influence.

State officials are ensuring people stay safe and do not drive under the influence of any substance since driving high is just like driving intoxicated.

Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation, said with the start of recreational marijuana sales, it's just like any other day. They will be reminding people that impaired driving is deadly and illegal.

"While the recreational sales are beginning today, it's important that we remind the public just because something is legal to consume does not mean it is legal to operate a motor vehicle under the influence of that substance," said Morgan.

Morgan said just because something is legal to use, like alcohol and marijuana for people over 21, does not mean it is safe to do so while driving. The hope is people will consume cannabis responsibly.

Morgan recommends people stay safe by planning a sober ride home, taking public transportation, or using a rideshare service.

"We are working with local and state law enforcement partners to really crack down and remind the public if you drive high you will get a DUI. Perhaps more importantly outside a DUI, the ticket, being arrested, you can kill yourself or kill others," Morgan said.

Morgan said if you feel different, you drive differently, so people should stay safe, be responsible, and always drive sober.

Connecticut trooper Pedro Muniz said if you are driving high, you are driving under the influence, and it is considered an arrestable misdemeanor offense.

A person can only have 1 oz. with them in a car and must be stored properly, or you may face a fine.

Muniz said if driving under the influence is suspected, standard sobriety tests are conducted to determine whether or not someone is driving high.

For more information on rules and regulations regarding cannabis use in Connecticut, click here.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.