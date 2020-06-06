State park, forest campgrounds to open for summer season July 8

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, DEEP says it is actively working to prepare campgrounds to offer safe recreation in compliance with health guidance.

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you were looking forward to going camping this summer, you are in luck!

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced Saturday that camping will open for the summer recreation season beginning July 8.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, DEEP says it is actively working to prepare campgrounds to offer safe recreation in compliance with health guidance.

"This includes hiring and training staff to clean bathrooms and other facilities to standards required by health officials, procuring the required protective gear, and making necessary changes to camp office buildings to ensure visitor and staff safety," officials said in a release.

According to DEEP, campers at state campgrounds with recreational vehicles will be able to keep their reservations for dates starting July 1, with reopening for both tent and RV camping on July 8.

However, those with reservations before these dates will receive refunds.

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said Saturday:

“I am pleased to announce that we will have a camping season this year. It is important that our state offer as many outdoor opportunities as possible for people to enjoy, provided we can do so safely,” Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “I am especially appreciative of the hard work by our parks staff to get ready for the camping season – there are many steps needed this year to keep our staff and the public safe, and our team will be working hard leading up to the July 8 opening to ensure a positive and safe visitor experience.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, state parks have remained open and available for residents to get outside for healthful recreation, but with social distancing measures and capacity restrictions.