Some state parks close after reaching capacity

Parking areas fill up quickly on hot days.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Several state parks closed after reaching capacity on Sunday.

The following parks were listed as closed as of 12:45 p.m.

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Gardner Lake State Park, Salem

Millers Pond State Park, Haddam

Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield

Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection made the announcement on https://twitter.com/CTStateParks

