Some state parks close after reaching capacity

Parking areas fill up quickly on hot days.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Several state parks closed after reaching capacity on Sunday. 

The following parks were listed as closed as of 12:45 p.m.

  • Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
  • Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
  • Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
  • Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
  • Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
  • Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield
  • Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection made the announcement on https://twitter.com/CTStateParks

