Some state parks close after reaching capacity

HARTFORD, Conn. — Several state parks closed after reaching capacity on Sunday.
The following parks were listed as closed as of 12:45 p.m.
- Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
- Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
- Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
- Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
- Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
- Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield
- Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection made the announcement on https://twitter.com/CTStateParks
