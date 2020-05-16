Some state parks close for the day after reaching full capacity amid social distancing rules

Officials say the closures are temporary, and parks can be expected to re-open the following day. Here's a list of those closed Saturday, May 16.

HARTFORD, Conn — Despite beautiful weather calling Connecticut residents outdoors Saturday, some state parks are already off limits.

The CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced several parks have reached capacity and will be closed for the day.

This comes as DEEP implemented lower capacity limits at state parks to keep visitor numbers at a level that can support good social distancing rules.

According to officials, the closures are temporary, and parks closed in this fashion can be expected to re-open the following day.

Here's a list of state parks that have closed so far on Saturday, May 16: