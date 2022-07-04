Several state parks close early after reaching parking capacity

DEEP announced that at least 5 state parks were closed early.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Several state parks closed early on the Fourth of July after reaching parking capacity on Monday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) tweeted that as of 9:35 a.m., five parks across Connecticut were closed.

The parks closed are:

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Earlier this week, DEEP announced that lifeguards would be on duty at eight of the state's most popular swim areas for the holiday weekend.

Despite facing a lifeguard shortage in the weeks leading up to the season, lifeguards will be at state-run swim areas 5 days a week for inland locations and 7 days a week for shoreline locations like Rocky Neck and Hammonsasset.

Lifeguards will keep watch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7 Day-a-Week Lifeguard Coverage:

Rocky Neck State Park

Hammonasset Beach State Park

Silver Sands State Park

Sherwood Island State Park

Black Rock State Park

5 Day-a-Week Lifeguard Coverage:

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Indian Well State Park, Shelton

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

