Several state parks close early after reaching parking capacity

HARTFORD, Conn. — Several state parks closed early on the Fourth of July after reaching parking capacity on Monday.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) tweeted that as of 9:35 a.m., five parks across Connecticut were closed.
The parks closed are:
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
Earlier this week, DEEP announced that lifeguards would be on duty at eight of the state's most popular swim areas for the holiday weekend.
Despite facing a lifeguard shortage in the weeks leading up to the season, lifeguards will be at state-run swim areas 5 days a week for inland locations and 7 days a week for shoreline locations like Rocky Neck and Hammonsasset.
Lifeguards will keep watch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
7 Day-a-Week Lifeguard Coverage:
- Rocky Neck State Park
- Hammonasset Beach State Park
- Silver Sands State Park
- Sherwood Island State Park
- Black Rock State Park
5 Day-a-Week Lifeguard Coverage:
- Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
- Indian Well State Park, Shelton
- Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield
