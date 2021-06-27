State parks fill up as the heat moves in

Summer is here and we are in for a heat wave this week.
As the temperatures warm up the State Parks are filling up.
Currently a number of State Parks are closed due to full parking lots.
-Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield, CT
-Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown, CT
-Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, CT
-Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, CT
