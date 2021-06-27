x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

State parks fill up as the heat moves in

As the warm weather moves in parking lots fill up, closing State Parks.

Summer is here and we are in for a heat wave this week.

As the temperatures warm up the State Parks are filling up. 

Currently a number of State Parks are closed due to full parking lots.

-Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield, CT

-Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown, CT

-Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, CT

-Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, CT

Related Articles

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM