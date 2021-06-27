State parks fill up as the heat moves in

As the warm weather moves in parking lots fill up, closing State Parks.

Summer is here and we are in for a heat wave this week.

As the temperatures warm up the State Parks are filling up.

Currently a number of State Parks are closed due to full parking lots.

-Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield, CT

-Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown, CT

-Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, CT

-Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, CT

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.