Residents enjoy state parks despite dreary Memorial Day weekend weather

Although the weekend conditions were not beach-worthy, families still made the most of their time together.

MADISON, Conn. — All 13 Connecticut State Park Campgrounds were sold out for Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kick-off to summer - though many were not expecting a cold and rainy weekend with temperatures in the 40s.

That didn’t stop campers from visiting Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison.

Mike Zotta of Andover and his family visit the campground every year on Memorial Day weekend and said the weather wasn’t going to stop them from continuing to make memories and carry on the family tradition.

“We’re here for Memorial Day. We’re having fun, celebrating and finally the rain has stopped,” said Zotta, after spending much of the weekend under a rain tent.

The @FOX61News Storm Tracker is live all morning at Hammonassett Beach State Park for a sold out Memorial Day weekend! pic.twitter.com/4bSYBziPCK — Lauren Zenzie (@LaurenZenzieTV) May 31, 2021

Although the weekend conditions were not beach-worthy, families still made the most of their time together, playing games, doing arts and crafts, and spending quality time.

“It’s just about being together, having fun, if we don’t go to the beach, we hang out underneath in the rain and play games” Zotta added.

With many summer plans dashed last year due to COVID-19, all Connecticut State Park Campgrounds were at Max Reservation Capacity for Memorial Day weekend.

Campers made the most of the elements to make new memories and spend quality time with loved ones.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.