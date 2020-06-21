x
Some State Parks reach capacity, close parking lots

State DEEP tweets parks from Newtown to East Lyme are closed
HARTFORD, Conn — Several state parks have closed as their parking lots have reached capacity Sunday. 

The action was taken at parks throughout the state. 

As of noon, the following parks had closed. 

  • Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme 
  • Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield
  • Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown 
  • C.P. Huntington State Park, Newtown, Bethel, Redding
  • Southford Falls State Park, Southbury
  • Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union

See the latest closures here. 

