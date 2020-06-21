Some State Parks reach capacity, close parking lots

HARTFORD, Conn — Several state parks have closed as their parking lots have reached capacity Sunday.
The action was taken at parks throughout the state.
As of noon, the following parks had closed.
- Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme
- Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow, Enfield
- Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
- Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown
- C.P. Huntington State Park, Newtown, Bethel, Redding
- Southford Falls State Park, Southbury
- Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
