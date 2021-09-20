State police are investigating a physical altercation in Essex

Two individuals were transported to hospital with unknown injuries

ESSEX, Conn — State police are investigating an altercation that left two injured in Essex.

Troopers responded to a Sunoco gas station off Main Street at around 8:30 p.m. on a report of an altercation.

Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman said that after the altercation, the two people got in a minor car accident on Main Street. Needleman stated one had minor injuries and the other had more serious injuries.

Central District Major Crime Squad is responding to the active scene.

