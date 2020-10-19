State Police arrest two after stopping a car driving the wrong way on I-84 with 3 kids inside

Driver charged with DUI, adult passenger charged with risk of injury

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut State Police said a man was arrested after he drove over nine miles on two highways with three children in the car early Monday.

Police arrested Victor Samuel Rivera, 32, of New Britain, and charged him with Operating under the influence, risk of injury to a child, driving the wrong way on a highway, reckless endangerment, failure to use a seatbelt on a child, and operating without a license. He was held on $20,000 bond.

Also arrested was Shirley Ann Roman-Figueroa, 33, of Hartford. She was charged with Risk of injury to a child.

Police said they received numerous calls about a car driving the wrong direction on Route 9 in New Britain near exit 30.

Troopers paralleled the car which was headed south in the northbound lane. The car got on I-84 Westbound in the eastbound lane. Troopers were able to cross the median and stop the car without damage or injuries. The car traveled about 9 miles on the highways in the wrong direction.