State Police ask for help identifying suspect in $1,600 crossbow theft in Goshen

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. — State Police released security camera photos of a suspect in the theft of a crossbow from an archery store in Goshen.

Police said the suspect entered Newbury Archery in Goshen on the afternoon of January 14. The suspect left without paying for a compound bow valued at $1,600.

State police said, "[The] photos of the suspect, the car he left in, and the actual bow he stole. He may be in the medical field based upon the clothes and badge clip he is wearing. Troopers were unable to determine the license plate of the silver Ford Ecosport that the suspect was driving."

