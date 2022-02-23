Investigation into 2018 cold case of Colchester man's death continues

The discussion will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at State Police Troop K.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — The family of James Stone Jr. and Connecticut State Police detectives will gather on Thursday to discuss the ongoing case in the 2018 shooting death of Stone.

The Office of the Governor, along with the New London Judicial District State's Attorney Office, announced a $25,000 reward last month for information leading up to the arrest(s) in connection to Stone's murder.

On May 18, 2018, Stone was shot twice and was found dead in his trailer on the Golden Hill Paugusette Reservation in Colchester, according to police.

"The Stone family remains distraught over their son’s murder, which has also impacted the Colchester community. Any and all information about this murder is important and detectives will follow up on all investigative leads," state police said on Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call state police at 860-896-3230.

