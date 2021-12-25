x
State Police release enforcement stats from Christmas Eve to this morning

178 car crashes with 16 reported injuries occurred between 12 a.m. on Christmas Eve and 8 a.m. Christmas morning. There were no reported fatalities, troopers said.
HARTFORD, Conn. — State Police released Saturday statistics from 2021 Christmas holiday traffic.

The results were gathered between 12 a.m. on Christmas Eve and 8 a.m. Christmas morning.

During that period, 178 car accidents with 16 reported injuries were investigated. There were no reported fatalities, according to officials.

Four people were arrested for DUI, while 24 were handed speeding tickets. Troopers responded to a total of 1,452 calls for service.

Earlier this week, State Police shared tips for drivers traveling over the holidays.

  • Drive the speed limit.
  • Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
  • Ensure that all passengers are wearing seatbelts.
  • Signal when turning, changing lanes or taking an exit.
  • Refrain from texting or using your phone.
  • Never consume alcoholic beverages, marijuana products or drugs, including medications that could impact driving, before you get behind the wheel.
  • Immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit or move over one lane (when safe to do so) whenever law enforcement, fire trucks, ambulances or tow trucks are occupying a lane in compliance with the state’s “Move Over” law.
  • Fill the gas tank prior to your journey.
  • Fully charge your cell phone prior to leaving home.
  • Carry winter blankets, drinking water and snacks.
  • Check traffic and weather conditions before leaving home.
  • Keep a shovel and sand or salt in the trunk of your vehicle. 

For those in need of a ride:

The CTDOT's Office of Highway Safety is teaming up with Uber to provide a $10 discount code for residents. It can be used on Friday and Saturday nights for the rest of the year, which will be Dec. 24-25, and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

The code, CTRIDESAFE, will only work on those days from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. . It can only be used once per account and while funds for the program last.

DUI Checkpoints to note:

Colchester (Troop K), Dec. 26 – DUI checkpoint on Route 16, between Cabin Road and Kmick Lane

Southbury/Oxford (Troop A), Dec. 27 – DUI checkpoint at the Southbury-Oxford town line

