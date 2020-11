Officials say the reporting party said a man may have fired a shot at her vehicle after the two cars were passing each other in traffic.

WINDSOR, Conn — State Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident.

Troop H received a report of shots fired on I-91 North in the area of Exit 38 in Windsor.

According to CSP, there were no injuries or visible damage to the reporting vehicle.