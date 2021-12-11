x
State Police investigating two cases of gunshots on i-91.

Two adults were shot and are in critical condition
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Police are investigating two shootings on the i-91 early this morning.

Officials say Troop H received a call at 2:11 a.m. from a motorist reporting their vehicle was hit by gunfire while traveling on i-91 near exit 34. No one was injured.

At 2:43 a.m., officials say Troop H received a report of someone with a gunshot wound in a vehicle on i-91 southbound near Exit 33 in Hartford. Troopers and EMS went to the scene and found the vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Police say two adults were found with gunshot wounds and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

State Police say Central District Major Crimes is investigating the incidents and it is active and ongoing.

