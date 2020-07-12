x
State police issue Silver Alert for missing 1-year-old from Union

Could be with his non custodial mother
Leland MacFeat

UNION, Connecticut — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing one-year-old from Union who may be with his non-custodial mother.

Leland MacFeat was last seen Monday morning. He is 2'2" and weighs 25 lbs. He is White, with brown hair and eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a blue onesie. 

Police believe he could be with his non-custodial mother, Teagan Palmer, 28.

If you have any information, please call 860-896-3200 EXT 0.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.