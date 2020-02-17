State Police seek public's help in locating evading vehicle from North Haven accident

Officials say the accident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday on I-91 North, between exits 8 and 9 in North Haven and reportedly caused serious injuries.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn — State Police are searching for a vehicle after fled the scene of a serious car accident Sunday night.

Officials say the accident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. on I-91 North, between exits 8 and 9 in North Haven.

According to reports, the accident cause serious injuries.

The evading vehicle was described as a green, 2003-2008 Toyota Corolla, State Police wrote in a Facebook post.

According to troopers, that vehicle may have front right quarter panel damage, as well as damage to or missing the right rear tail light.

Officials provided the above stock photo to as an example of the how the vehicle was described.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop I at 203-393-4200, ext. 3081.