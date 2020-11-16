x
FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

State Police looking for suspect in stabbing on I-384

Troop H is looking for an older model blue Dodge Caravan with rust that was involved in a stabbing on I-384 W/B.
MANCHESTER, Conn. — State police are searching for a car driven by a suspect in a stabbing in I-384 Monday.

Police said Troop H was looking for an older model blue Dodge Caravan with rust that was involved in a stabbing on I-384 W/B. The van has Illinois license plates and is operated by a woman, around 5’5" tall. She was last seen wearing pajama pants and a crop top. 

Police said the injuries were non-life threatening injuries. The minivan was last seen traveling I-84 west. If anyone has information please contact Troop H at 860-534-1000. 

