State Police looking for suspect in stabbing on I-384

MANCHESTER, Conn. — State police are searching for a car driven by a suspect in a stabbing in I-384 Monday.
Police said Troop H was looking for an older model blue Dodge Caravan with rust that was involved in a stabbing on I-384 W/B. The van has Illinois license plates and is operated by a woman, around 5’5" tall. She was last seen wearing pajama pants and a crop top.
Police said the injuries were non-life threatening injuries. The minivan was last seen traveling I-84 west. If anyone has information please contact Troop H at 860-534-1000.