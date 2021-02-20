x
State Police make multiple arrests after 'suspicious incident' in Tolland

Roads near Tolland Green are closed due to the investigation.
State Police say they have arrested "several individuals" after a car crash in Tolland. 

Police say that at approximately 2:58 p.m. on Saturday, troopers assigned to Troop C in Tolland were dispatched to the area of Torry Road in Tolland "for reports of a suspicious incident which prompted a heavy police presence."

Police say several individuals were located and arrested. 

Tolland dispatch reported that they were responding to a crash near Torry Road and Tolland Stage Road, and that one patient was transported to the hospital. 

This is a developing story; we'll have more as it becomes available. 

