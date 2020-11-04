State Police: Man involved in Shelton rollover crash stole car of Good Samaritan who stopped to help him

According to a release, Jose Cancel was later involved in another serious car accident in Shelton, where he struck a tree.

SHELTON, Conn. — State Police are investigating an accident on Route 8 that led to another crash in Shelton Saturday.

According to a release, a man identified as 27-year-old Jose Cancel was driving in the right lane on Route 8 southbound near exit 12.

He drove off the roadway, struck the metal beam guard rail and a rock outcropping, which caused his 2004 Subaru to rollover. He was not injured.

Officials say Good Samaritans stopped to help Cancel, who got out of his car and stole the BMW belonging to one of the individuals.

State Police said Roger Mayers, 53, of Derby was the owner of the 2003 BMW with CT plates: AV91300.

According to a release, Cancel was later involved in another serious car accident in Shelton, where he struck a tree.