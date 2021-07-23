State Police asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect at Essex gas station

Troopers were told the suspect left the gas station parking lot in what appeared to be a dark colored possibly black 1998 – 2002 Honda Accord, 4 door sedan.

ESSEX, Conn — State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a man accused of robbing a gas station Thursday evening.

Officials said an armed robbery was reported around 7 p.m. at the Best Way Sunoco gas station on Saybrook Road.

The suspect entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the store’s cash register, State Police said in a release.

It is unclear the total amount of cash that was stolen from the register.

Troopers were told the suspect left the gas station parking lot in what appeared to be a dark colored possibly black 1998 – 2002 Honda Accord, 4 door sedan. (pictured below)

Officials described the suspect as a 5-foot-3 Black male, possibly in his 50’s, weighing 170 pounds, clean shaven with a bald head.

He was wearing a white tee shirt, denim jean shorts, white sneakers, a blue surgical mask and what appeared to be a yellow micro fiber type towel on his head.

Anyone with information surrounding the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Starkey #602 at CT State Police, Troop F, Westbrook at 860-399-2100 or at sarah.starkey@ct.gov.

